Love Is Blind star SK addresses cheating claims and makes new confession

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Is Blind star SK Alagbada has broken his silence on the claims that he cheated on ex-fiancée Raven Ross and even made a confession about their relationship.

During a recent interview with People, the reality star addressed his breakup from the pilates instructor and the cheating allegations after multiple women came forward on social media in November to accuse him of being unfaithful to Ross.

His comments also come in the wake of the release of the After the Altar special where he and Ross got engaged for the second time. The duo previously opted not to walk down the aisle in season three of the show. Netflix later confirmed in the follow-up episode that they’d split and Ross revealed that Alagbada had cheated on her.

Alagbada gave a timeline of his and Ross’ romance to People and noted that while they weren’t in a relationship in May 2022, they were still communicating with one another. He said that in Fall 2022, when he was exclusive with Ross, he did have a conversation with a woman that he shouldn’t have.

“There was an incident of me having an inappropriate conversation with this woman sometime in the fall,” he explained. “I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate. Didn’t end up happening, but... I feel like I shouldn’t even have had that kind of conversation with someone.”

On the cheating claims, he said that when he was seeing the women who have since spoken out, it was before things got serious with Ross.

“I was not dating anyone when [Raven and I] decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship,” he said. “All the previous women that came out... those happened earlier in 2022, when, again, I was still a single guy. Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship.”

He then cited a trip to Cabo San Lucas that he took with another woman in May 2022 and explained how this wasn’t an incident where he cheated on Ross.

“The Cabo trip happened around May at a time when I really felt Raven and I, we had not exclusively made that completely committed relationship, to be in a marriage-bound, serious relationship,” he said.

He also noted that while he had “no idea” that these women were going to speak out, he was surprised by Ross’ reaction. Alagbada claimed that she was concerned about how the rumours were affecting her “business,” which included the “brand deals and things [she] needed to post on TikTok”.

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

“I was like, ‘Damn, can we grieve? Can we go through this and try to figure this out as a couple?’ But for her, it was like, ‘No, you have to do something, you have to make this stop. It’s affecting me, it’s affecting the business.’ So I had to be very proactive,” he explained.

He said that “three days after” the women’s videos were taken down, Ross “went back to posting stuff about her business again”.

“For me, it just really was kind of like a blow because we didn’t really have that moment of two people trying to grieve or go through a crisis together and try to figure things out, even if we were going to eventually end up breaking up,” he told the publication. “At the time, it really felt like, ‘Hey, you messed up. I’m out of here. You’ve got to fix this.’ And I had no choice [other] than to fix it.

Alagbada said that while he won’t “go back and forth about who did what”, he still wanted to own up to his actions.

“This is not an apology tour. It’s really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I’ve learned from this experience, and I’ll continue to learn and grow as a person,” he told People. “I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her. I’m not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that’s making me take a step back and reflect.”

Regarding her take on the different cheating incidents, Ross said during a recent episode of The Viall Files podcast that she found out about the woman who her ex spoke to in the fall of 2022 through a TikTok video. She said that after watching the clip a few times, she realised that her then-boyfriend had sent both her and the TikTok user the same pictures.

“It was literally verbatim, the same exact selfie, the same exact words,” she continued. “I thought we had the strongest foundation, I trusted him with anything and everything.”

Although Alagbada said that he and his ex-fiancée weren’t exclusive when he was in Cabo in May 2022, Ross said that she felt like they were “together”.

“I think him and I would both agree, we were pretty much solid by my birthday, which was in April,” she said. “He knew my intentions. I was not interested in dating anyone else. We were very close, at this point I had already gone to San Francisco multiple times.”

During the After the Altar special, which aired earlier this month, Ross reflected on her second engagement being called off.

“A lot has changed,” she said in a clip during the episode. “My world is completely different because SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over.”

Alagbada claimed to People that he was shocked by Ross’s video since the two of them agreed that they weren’t going to record anything about the cheating claims for the Netflix special.

“I did not know that Raven went behind and recorded that post-proposal reaction,” he said. “So me watching that all over again for the first time, seeing it on-screen play out that way, I was really surprised because I was like ‘I thought we weren’t going to do this.’”

He continued: “I do [wish I had recorded something] actually. And I honestly didn’t because, again, out of respect for what we once had together, that was what we both decided, and I just respected [it], which obviously did not end up playing out that way.”

While Alagbada didn’t address the cheating rumours during the reunion special, he took to Instagram in November to describe the allegations as being “falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort”. Later that month, the couple shared a joint statement to announce that they had officially separated.

Earlier this month, Ross revealed that she has a new romance in her life.

“I’ve gone on quite a few dates [since SK],” she told People in an interview. “Actually, the guy that I’m dating now sent me a message on Instagram. It’s relatively new. But it’s going well, so knock on wood.”