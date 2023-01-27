Amber Rose wants to be ‘single for the rest of her life’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amber Rose has declared that she plans to stay single for the “rest of my life” and says men are “worse than ever”.

The model and actor appeared on the Sofia with an F podcast with host Sofia Franklyn to speak about her past relationships.

Rose, 39, also offered her thoughts on men and dating in general and said: “It’s worse than ever. They’re pretty disgusting out there. They’re f***ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.

“I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex… It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

Her comments come after her ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards went public with his new relationship with Cher.

Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, were first spotted together in Los Angeles in November. Shortly after, Cher confirmed their relationship and said he treats her “like a queen”.

Rose and Edwards were in a relationship for three years until August 2021. The pair split up after Rose accused the music producer of cheating on her with multiple people.

They share three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose is also mother to Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, nine, whom she shares with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

She also previously dated Kanye West from 2008 to 2010.

On the podcast, Rose told Franklyn: “I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.”

Rose, who actively campaigns against sexual violence, also addressed a tweet in which she referred to the Kardashian family as “Kartrashians”, after West made an offensive joke about having to take “30 showers” after his relationship with Rose ended and he began dating Kim Kardashian.

In January 2022, she apologised for the “immature” 2015 tweet in an Instagram post, writing: “I never got an apology for [West’s] ’30 showers’ comment but f*** it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut-shaming so something amazing came out of it.

“S*** was old and immature as f*** for me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess [West] made. I just wanna spread love and positivity.”