Dominic Fike appears to confirm split with Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer

Euphoria stars Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer have appeared to call it quits after the musician shared that he’s single.

The “3 Nights” singer, 27, opened up about his current relationship status in an Apple Music interview with host Zane Lowe on 5 July. While speaking about his struggle with co-dependency in relationships, Fike explained how love can sometimes be misconstrued as needing someone.

“That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic,” he explained. “And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

“I’m just done being in relationships right now,” Fike added.

While promoting the upcoming release of his second studio album, Sunburn, a Los Angeles Times interview with Fike published on 6 July also confirmed his split from the 24-year-old model and actor.

The former couple first met while filming season two of the HBO teen drama series, Euphoria, which premiered in January 2022. Schafer was cast in the first season of Euphoria as Jules Vaughn, while Fike was introduced in the second season as a new character named Elliot.

Fans previously speculated that the pair were dating after the “Mona Lisa” singer posted a photo of himself and Schafer kissing during a friend’s birthday party to his Instagram account. The two then confirmed their romance when they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

In an interview for GQ’s June/July 2022 issue, Fike revealed that he was “very much in love” with his co-star, adding that filming the HBO series helped fast-track their romance.

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time,” he explained. “Some people fall in love, like, f***ing months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction - it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

While Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February 2022, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said that new episodes will “ideally” be released sometime in 2025. Speaking to the LA Times, Fike reportedly appeared “ambivalent” about returning to the Euphoria set following his split from Schafer, but said it should be “fun” working with his former partner.

Elsewhere in his interview with the LA Times, Fike described himself as a “relationship person” and shared that he enjoys “being able to tell somebody everything” about himself.

“When I had a girlfriend, we’d sleep over here,” he added, although it’s unclear if he was referring to Schafer. “I could make music around her, which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like: ‘Man, that was so cool.’”

However, Fike soon realised that he was “uncomfortable” by himself and “decided to just be alone for a while”. As for his current dating life, the Euphoria actor maintained that having “casual sex is easier” than a full-blown relationship, though he’s “trying to be abstinent” now.

Prior to his relationship with Schafer, the “Babydoll” singer was in a relationship with Booksmart actor Diana Silvers. In an interview with GQ in April 2021, he said the pair were in a “full-blown relationship”. However, it was reported that Fike and Silvers had broken up by the start of 2022, although neither party confirmed the split publicly.