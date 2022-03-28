Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Fans previously speculated that the pair were dating after Fike, 26, posted a picture of him and Schafer, 22, kissing during a friend’s birthday party on his Instagram account.

Now, it seems the two have confirmed their romance when they posed for pictures together on the after-party’s red carpet on Sunday.

For the occasion, Schafer wore a Rick Owens dress while Fike wore a sequined blazer with a silk, unbuttoned shirt. The singer also debuted a new blue hairstyle.

Euphoria fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s first red carpet appearance together, and shared their joyful reactions on social media.

“Ooooo they look SO GOOD,” said one person, while another fan wrote: “THE WAY SHE IS GIGGLING AND BLUSHING SO CUTEEE.”

“They look so happy,” tweeted someone else. “Smiley Hunter is the best Hunter.”

Schafer was cast in the first season of Euphoria as Jules Vaughn, while Fike plays a new character named Elliot, who was introduced in the second season.

Fike was previously in a relationship with Booksmart actor Diana Silvers. However, it was reported that Fike and Silvers had broken up by the start of 2022, although neither party confirmed the split publicly.