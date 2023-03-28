Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has weighed in on rumours that Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles are an item after a viral video reportedly showed the pair kissing in Tokyo.

The Uncut Gems star shared her support for her longtime friend and fellow model on Sunday when she commented on a Page Six Instagram post. After the outlet shared news that Ratajkowski and Styles were spotted kissing over the weekend, Fox commented under the post: “That’s my girl!”

The 33-year-old also added a single heart eye emoji to her comment.

The show of support comes after the 29-year-old Grammy winner and the 31-year-old model were purportedly seen kissing in a video captured by The Daily Mail. The video allegedly showed Styles and Ratajkowski locking lips beside a car, while the pair reportedly shared several kisses and held hands as people walked by.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer was most recently in a relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde. The pair dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in November 2022. As for Ratajkowski, the Gone Girl actor filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after four years of marriage. The former couple share two-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Meanwhile, Fox and Ratajkowski have been friends for many years. The two spoke candidly about their dating lives when Fox appeared on Ratajkowski’s podcast, High Low with EmRata, last November. “Sex for me always has been one-sided, but I think all women can say that. So it’s like, if I don’t really need anything from you, I don’t see the point,” Fox told Ratajkowski. “I’m really desensitised to sex, too. Like, it just – it’s not thrilling for me.”

The 31-year-old model was previously linked to comedian Eric Andre, who posted an NSFW Instagram post with Ratajkowski in honour of Valentine’s Day. Fox voiced her support for her pal once again when she left six red heart emojis in the comment section of Andre’s post.

After Harry Styles was spotted kissing the mother of one in Tokyo, fans had resurfaced a video of the former One Direction member calling Ratajkowski his “celebrity crush”. In the 2014 interview with Mexican television network Telehit, Styles was asked to reveal his “celebrity crush”.

“Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl,” he replied.

Fans on social media instantly joked that the “Adore You” singer had “manifested” his rumoured romance with Ratajkowski. “Harry manifested this,” said Not Skinny But Not Fat’s Amanda Hirsch in an Instagram post.

“This man MANIFESTED,” another fan said in a TikTok video.

Neither Harry Styles nor Emily Ratajkowski have publicly addressed the relationship rumours. The Independent has reached out for comment.