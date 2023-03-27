Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles “manifested” his recent kiss with Emily Ratajkowski, according to a resurfaced video in which he called the model his celebrity crush.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner was recently spotted kissing the 31-year-old model in Tokyo, as seen in a video captured by the Daily Mail. The clip purported to show Styles and Ratajkowski locking lips beside a car, while the pair reportedly shared several kisses and held hands as people walked by.

Now, a resurfaced video from 2014 has shown that the former One Direction member had his eyes on the Gone Girl actor long before they were seen together in Japan. In an interview with Mexican television network Telehit, Styles was asked to reveal his “celebrity crush”.

“Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl,” he replied, mistakenly mispronouncing her last name. However, the “Lights Up” singer went on to note that he also “quite fancies” actor Emily Blunt.

The resurfaced clip has since been shared on social media amidst rumours that Styles and Ratajkowski are dating. In an Instagram post from Not Skinny But Not Fat’s Amanda Hirsch, the podcast host reposted the 2014 interview with the caption: “Harry manifested this”

“This man MANIFESTED,” said another fan in a TikTok video.

In addition to the 2014 interview, internet sleuths have also unearthed Emily Ratajkowski’s sit-down with Vanity Fair from 2016, in which she appeared to reject the Don’t Worry Darling star. While responding to fans’ tweets in the interview clip, the My Body author read aloud one tweet from a fan, asking: “Can Harry and Emily Ratajkowski F**KIN DATE”

The model replied: “I don’t know. I’m not sure I believe in fans setting people up. I don’t know if that’s the way to find the best kind of relationships.”

Harry Styles was most recently in a relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde. The pair dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in November 2022. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after four years of marriage. The former couple share two-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old opened up about the courage it took to end her marriage with the film producer in an episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast. “I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she said. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ‘cause I was not OK.”

Emily Ratajkowski responds to fans' tweets in Vanity Fair interview

She revealed that she “tried to take antidepressants” at the time and she did “everything” she could to try to make herself happy. “I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts,” Ratajkowski said. “Gaslighting is a real thing.”

Fans initially speculated that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had separated due to rumours of infidelity. Speaking to Eileen Kelly, the model discussed how fans were surprised by allegations that Bear-McClard had cheated on her. “It was so interesting that that was the reaction to that news, because I was just like, ‘Duh, men are trash, ladies,’” she said, adding: “Like, it doesn’t matter who you are, or how perfect you are, whatever.”

Following her split, Emily Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to comedian Eric Andre, Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt.

Neither Harry Styles nor Emily Ratajkowski have publicly addressed the relationship rumours. The Independent has reached out for comment.