Hilaria Baldwin wants husband Alec to get a vasectomy

Hilaria Baldwin has said she wants her husband Alec to get a vasectomy after she gave birth to his seventh child.

The 38-year-old said the couple are “hopefully” done with kids after the birth of their daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, in September.

“Alec still has to go and do his part,” she added while making a cutting gesture in an interview preview with Extra.

“I would say that we’re done, but I said we were done with six. And yeah, I would say hopefully we’re done,” she said.

The couple, who have been together since 2012, share children Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, 21 months, and Ilaria, two months.

They welcomed their daughter Lucia via surrogacy, to which Baldwin said she faced criticism by those who said she was “less of a mum”.

“There’s no difference. And people assume that I’m less of a mom, that she’s less of my daughter,” she shared in an episode of her podcast, Witches Anonymous.

“She is just as attached to me as all my other ones… I don’t have a difference between my daughter that was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried,” she added.

In a preview of the new interview with Extra, airing on Monday with Baldwin and her 10-week-old daughter Ilaria, she said more children could still be a possibility.

“Alec still has to go and do his part,” she said while making a snipping motion. “So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen.”

Baldwin also recently shared that she used to “judge” couples that had a big age difference.

“Before I got together with Alec, I would judge women and men that had big age differences,” she said in an episode of her podcast.

The couple have an age gap of 26 years, and Baldwin said she questioned herself for being so critical of people who were just trying to “find love”.

“Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love?” she said. “And maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or what my thought love would be but it doesn’t make it not valid.”