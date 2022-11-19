Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk to hit new milestone this Thanksgiving

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Oppenheim has revealed that his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk will meet his mother for the first time on Thanksgiving.

The Selling Sunset star said that Nurk has met his mother over FaceTime before, but the two have never met in real life.

He told People earlier this week that his 25-year-old model girlfriend will be with him and his family over the Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on Thursday 24 November.

It will be the couple’s first Thanksgiving and first Christmas together since they began dating in July this year.

Oppenheim, 45, said: “She’s going to met my mum on Thanksgiving. They’ve met over FaceTime but they haven’t met in person. Then we’re going to my dad’s birthday lunch the day after Thanksgiving.”

The real estate broker and president of the Oppenheim Group said he isn’t “nervous at all” about Nurk meeting his mother.

“Both my parents really like her and I’ve met her family over FaceTime as well. Hope to meet them in person. But no, my family’s super chill. I have no concerns about my family ever or meeting Lou.”

Oppenheim and Nurk met and began dating about seven months after he split with his reality TV co-star Chrishell Stause.

Stause, 41, and Oppenheim dated for five months but said they wanted different things from their relationship, after she said she wanted children but he was unsure.

But in September, Oppenheim said he is “more open to being a husband” now that he is in a new relationship.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk (Getty Images)

He said at the time: “I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now.

“I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Nurk. So it just makes it easy for us.”

Although Oppenheim lives in Los Angeles and Nurk in Paris, the couple “haven’t had to deal with the long-distance aspect” yet.

He said: “We’ve really been together every day since we met. I’ve never been in a long-distance relationship. Even this one so far has not been long-distance, so we’ll see. We’ll make it work. I know that. We’ll make it work.”