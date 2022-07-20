Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both cried during low-key wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “cried to each other” as they exchanged vows over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Lopez confirmed the pair had wed in Las Vegas in the latest edition of her newsletter, On The Jlo, on Sunday (17 July), telling fans it was the “best night of our lives”.

Speaking to Good Morning America, an employee of the Little White Wedding Chapel said the couple had turned up at the venue just as it was closing.

“They were very sweet and they both were emotional, they cried to each other,” chapel worker Kenosha Portis said.

“The kids were right there behind them. She had on a nice elegant beige lacy-type dress, it had a train on it.

“The veil was beautiful, everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful white bouquet.”

Sharing details of the wedding with fans, Lopez wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

According to reports in the US media, Lopez walked down the aisle to “Here Comes The Bride”.

Lopez wore two dresses for the occasion, including a white high-neck A line frock by Alexander McQueen, and a lacy Zuhair Murad gown featuring a corset bodice and fishtail train.

Meanwhile, the groom looked smart in a white tuxedo, which he changed into in the men’s toilets before the ceremony.

Clark County Records in the state of Nevada, Us, showed the coupled had obtained a marriage licence one day before the wedding.

It showed that the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer had opted to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the Marriage Licence Bureau, told the PA news agency: “We wish Mr Affleck and Ms Lopez the same enduring love story.”

The wedding comes a little over a year after the couple rekindled their romance. They previously dated and became engaged in 2002. They called time on their engagement in 2004 and both went on to marry other people.

Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April.