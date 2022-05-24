Kourtney Kardashian adds ‘Barker’ to her name after wedding

Kourtney Kardashian has changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker following her lavish Italian wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The reality star made the change known on her Instagram account following the ceremony in Portofino in north-west Italy over the weekend.

She also posted a photograph of herself and Barker facing their guests at the altar and smiling, with the caption: “Introducing Mr and Mrs Barker.”

Kourtney and Barker’s wedding was attended by the famous family, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also present.

Travis’ bandmate, Mark Hoppus, also attended the extravagant event alongside the drummer’s children, Landon, Alabama and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya. Barker’s best friends, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, also made the guest list.

Kourtney also revealed on her Instagram stories that she had her new initials, “KKB”, embroidered into her wedding dress, which was made by Dolce & Gabbana.

The bride’s satin corset mini dress was paired with a dramatic sweeping veil that featured a religious design inspired by a tattoo Barker has on his head.

Her veil also included the words: “Family, loyalty, respect.”

Barker wore a black double-breasted suit, also designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The wedding was held at Villa Olivetta, which is located on an estate that belongs to the Italian fashion house’s founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Kourtney and Barker previously announced they had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California, earlier this month.

They also held a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas that was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in April, after the 2022 Grammy awards, which they both attended.

Kourtney has never been married before, but was previously in an on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares her three children with.

Barker has been married twice before. His first marriage was briefly to Melissa Kennedy, while the second was to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, who she shares two children with.