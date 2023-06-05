Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly ended their whirlwind romance, according to TMZ.

Just weeks after rumours surfaced that the “Bad Blood” singer and The 1975 frontman were dating, sources told TMZ on Monday (5 June) that Swift is in fact “single” again. While it’s unclear what caused the reported breakup, the British musician was recently seen kissing a male security guard at The 1975’s concert in Denmark over the weekend.

During The 1975’s performance of their song “Robbers” at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden last Friday, a video showed Healy kneeling down in front of a smiling security guard and kissing him on the lips.

The 34-year-old singer has made a habit out of kissing fans, and even one of his bandmates, at The 1975 concerts. However, in January he told fans that he was ditching the move out of respect for Swift when she made a surprise appearance at his band’s London show.

“I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect,” he said, per a TikTok video. “In front of the queen, it’s not happening.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first sparked romance rumours in early May, just one month after it was reported that she had called it quits with Conversations with Friends star Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

On 4 May, The Sun claimed that Swift and Healy were set to “go public with their romance” during the former’s concert in Nashville amid her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March. Since then, Healy has often been seen supporting Swift at multiple US tour stops – notably shocking fans when he was pictured hanging out with her father, Scott Swift.

The two were also seen multiple times throughout New York City, where they were reportedly “kissing” at private club Casa Cipriani and “sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” a source told Page Six. Days later, they were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together in New York City, as Healy placed his hand on Swift’s lower back.

Throughout their whirlwind romance, the two have made few subtle references to each other in public. At her Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on 20 May, Swift told fans in the audience that she’s “never been this happy” before performing the track “Question…?” off her newest album, Midnights.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” Swift told fans at Gillette Stadium, according to a video shared to TikTok. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

She continued: “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Meanwhile, Healy hinted at rumours about his reported relationship with Swift while performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on 27 May. Speaking on stage ahead of The 1975’s set, he said: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975,” he said.

Still, many Taylor Swift fans were conflicted over her rumoured relationship with Matty Healy, who has been criticised for his controversial comments. In February, the “Chocolate” singer sparked backlash after appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, where he seemed to make derogatory remarks about women and mocked the American rapper, Ice Spice.

He was previously condemned by fans after he appeared to perform a Nazi salute and marched on the spot during The 1975’s concert in January. Fans even encouraged Swift to address Healy’s past controversies with the hashtag #SpeakUpNow on Twitter.

News of her rumoured romance with Matty Healy came just one month after it was reported Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had called it quits. On 8 April, Entertainment Tonight first revealed that Swift and Alwyn had broken up several weeks prior, claiming that the “relationship had just run its course”. Another source told People that their split was allegedly due to “differences in their personalities”.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source told People on 10 April, adding that “ultimately” the two “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

Following their breakup, an anonymous source told The Sun that Swift and Healy were “madly in love” and have been FaceTiming and texting while they’re both on tour.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” they said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy for comment.