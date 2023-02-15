Una Healy and David Haye tease fans as they appear to confirm ‘throuple’ rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Una Healy and David Haye have spent their Valentine’s Day poking fun at rumours they are in a “throuple” with Haye’s girlfriend, Sian Osborne.

The former singer of pop group The Saturdays shared a photograph on her Instagram Stories showing the Valentine’s messages and cards she received, mainly from her two children.

But it is thought that one of the cards she received is a cheeky nod to rumours that she is in a throuple with Haye and Osbourne, although it is not known who the card is from.

It shows a pint of orange juice snuggled up to two orange halves, all of which have smiling faces, with the words: “I’d be nothing without you! Squeeze the day!”

Meanwhile, boxing champion Haye took a more direct approach, appearing to confirm the rumours as he wished his “Queens” a happy Valentine’s Day and posted photographs of both women.

Haye shared a photo of himself on a beach holiday with Healy and Sian standing arm-in-arm with him on either side on Instagram.

He also added individual selfies with both women to his photo set. In his caption, Haye wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!”

In January, Haye addressed rumours that he is in a throuple, after it was reported that he had opened up his relationship with Osborne to include Healy.

Una Healy posts Valentine’s Day cards and messages she received (Instagram/Una Healy)

While attending a fight at the Manchester AO Arena, he said: “I like to keep my private life private. I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved.

“So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

David Haye wishes Una Healy a Happy Valentine’s Day (Instagram/David Haye)

Haye and Osborne have been dating since 2020. He was previously married, from 2008 to 2016, to makeup artist Natasha, with whom he shares a son.

Meanwhile, Healy has two children from her marriage to rugby player Ben Foden, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2018. Foden admitted he cheated on the singer, which led to the breakdown of their marriage.

David Haye wishes girlfriend Sian Osborne a Happy Valentine’s Day (Instagram/David Haye)

Last year, Foden opened up about co-parenting their children Aoife and Tadhg despite living between the UK and the US.

“I’ve always said about Una, she’s a great parent, a great mum to the kids,” he said. “They’re always in a loving environment, they’re really excelling in terms of academics and sport and going to school and being sociable, everyone always says what great kids they are That’s the main thing, they’re healthy and happy. Whether they’re with Una or myself we try to create that environment for them.”