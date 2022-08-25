Madonna shares new photos of her 10-year-old twins in birthday tribute

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has shared new photos of her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, in honour of their 10th birthday.

The “Material Girl” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (24 August) to wish her twins a happy birthday with a sweet message. “Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale!” she captioned the post. “You both bring so much Love Laughter and Light into all of our lives!! I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old!”

The heartwarming tribute included a slideshow of the 64-year-old singer with her twin daughters, dancing and playing dress-up with their mom.

In addition to Madonna’s twins – who she adopted from Malawi in 2017 – the singer is also a mother to daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, son Rocco Ritchie, 22, and 16-year-old David Banda and Mercy James.

It’s been a busy month full of birthdays for Madonna, who turned 64 years old on 16 August during a lavish Italian getaway. The “Vogue” singer celebrated her birthday in Sicily with her close family and friends. The group also celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday with a candlelit dinner.

“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” the mother of six captioned a photo from the intimate dinner party.

In July, Madonna posted a rare video of her son David Banda dancing with her daughter Estere in the kitchen of their family home. At the end of the clip, David said to the camera: “Hey M gang, David here. Hope you guys have a great Sunday. Love you guys.”

The camera panned around the room to the dining table, where matriarch Madonna was sitting at its head. “This is the fam,” he said in the video. “Got the M-Dog [Madonna] at the head of the seat. Got Mercy James trying to avoid the camera… get her, corner her. Estere Mwale, Stella Mwale and yours truly, David.”

Madonna wrote in the caption: “Cooking in the kitchen #davidbanda #estere #sautisol.”