Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in disco-themed sequin suit

Madonna’s son David Banda has celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed party, for which he wore a glittery suit to match the special occasion.

The pop star’s youngest son rang in his birthday while wearing a green sequined suit with matching bell-bottom pants. Under the glittery jacket, he wore a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest. David accessorised the look with a layered diamond necklace and silver platform boots.

At one point during the evening, the young fashion icon sported a fur coat in the spirit of the 70s theme. One fan even pointed out that, in one image, David had the letter “M” printed on his chest, possibly in honour of his mother.

Madonna, 64, took to Instagram on Sunday to share footage from her son’s birthday party. “It’s time to boogie-oogie-oogie on my 17th,” David said at the start of the clip.

The video, which was backed by Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland,” captured special moments throughout the evening’s festivities. David’s 10-year-old twin sisters, Estere and Stella, were also seen wearing sequin dresses as they danced with Madonna and helped their brother blow out his candles.

Meanwhile, the “Like a Virgin” singer opted for a green floral top with feather-trimmed bell sleeves, matching green shorts, and a black studded fedora.

While appearing on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, Madonna revealed that her teenager, who she adopted in 2006, has already been outdoing his mother when it comes to putting together fashion looks.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she told Fallon. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

The “Vogue” singer recently celebrated a birthday of her own with an Italian getaway. Madonna, who turned 64 on 16 August, marked the milestone with a party in Sicily attended by her close family and friends. The group also celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday with a candlelit dinner.

In addition to her son David Banda, Madonna is also a mother to five more children. In 1996, Madonna and her then-husband Carlos Leon welcomed their daughter, Lourdes Leon. After splitting from Carlos Leon in 1997, Madonna began dating director Guy Ritchie in 1998 and gave birth to their son Rocco Ritchie in 2000. The former couple tied the knot later that year, before divorcing in 2008.

In 2006, Madonna and Richie adopted then one-year-old David Banda in Malawi. After her divorce from Richie, the singer adopted now 16-year-old daughter Chifundo “Mercy” James from an orphanage in Malawi in 2009. Twins Stella and Estere were also born in Malawi in 2012, and Madonna later adopted her youngest daughters when they were five years old.