Megan Fox says fan confused her tattoo for pubic hair: ‘All that money and she can’t buy a razor?’
Comment was left under Fox’s belated Halloween post
Megan Fox replied to a social media user after they confused one of her tattoos for an unshaven bikini line.
On Friday (11 November), Fox posted belated Halloween pictures of herself and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Princess Zelda and warrior elf Link.
Soon after, the Instagram follower reportedly commented under Fox’s post: “All that money and can’t buy a razor. She’s off my list.”
“Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?” the Transformers star replied to the comment, according to a People report.
She added: “Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”
Fox’s other followers also reacted to the comment about her grooming habits, with one person writing: “I’m so sorry this man took you off his list! That’s the worst. He seemed like a gentleman and a scholar.”
Without realising it was one of Fox’s tattoos, another Instagram user addressed “those pointing out the small patch of hair that’s so insignificant that I couldn’t see it without zooming in” in a separate comment.
“You should find something better to do with your life. Why make a woman feel like s*** about her body? She doesn’t have to have perfectly smooth skin. It’s her body, leave her alone,” they added.
Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Halloween costumes sparked online backlash last month.
While their Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee costume was criticised as “insensitive”, fans accused the couple of “mocking Christianity” after Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as a priest with Fox posing in bondage wear for a separate look.
Other celebrity costumes included Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Kim Kardashian as Mystique, and Halloween queen Heidi Klum as a giant worm.
