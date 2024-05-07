Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest night of the year in fashion – the Met Gala – has officially wrapped, following an evening of celebrities showcasing their best looks on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps.

Like every year, the 2024 Met Gala came with its own dress code. On Monday, guests were entrusted with following the dress code “The Garden of Time”, which takes inspiration from a short story of the same title written by JG Ballard in 1962. Vogue editor-in-chief and longtime Met Gala curator Anna Wintour instructed guests to follow a dress code that resembled fleeting beauty.

The dress code also fit with the event’s theme – “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – which coincided with the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibit centred around 50 historically significant pieces of fashion, some too fragile ever to be worn again.

As celebrities walked the Met steps last night, some brought the dress code to life, with gowns and suits adorned with flowers to represent an actual garden. Others weren’t that precise with the dress code, either wearing black gowns or sequined outfits, which still didn’t hesitate to turn heads.

However, with every floor-length gown and dress with a train, celebrities had assistants at the ready to help bring their looks to life. These assistants also helped stars up to the top of the steps last night, leading them into the gala. From Cardi B to Jennifer Lopez, here are all the celebrities who had a helping hand at the 2024 Met Gala.

Cardi B

( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

Once she arrived on the red carpet last night, Cardi B had to make some extra room for her large black dress. The rapper wore a voluminous black gown, which was spread and fluffed out by nine men on the red carpet. She paired the off-the-shoulder look with a matching headpiece, green statement necklace, and silver earrings.

When she initially walked into the Met Gala, the “Bodak Yellow” singer had seven people holding onto her dress. She also discussed how she felt about having the help during an interview with Emma Chamberlain. “It makes me feel like: ‘Yeah, I’m that b****, and you b****es could never,’” she quipped, at the event. “Before y’all consider comparing yourself to me, b****.”

Tyla

( Getty Images )

Tyla made her Met Gala debut in an outfit that was tricky to walk in. The “Water” singer embodied the iconic fairy tale figure the Sandman, as her sand-textured gown was accessorised with an hourglass purse seemingly holding the sands of time.

However, there was one point where Tyla couldn’t necessarily move in her form-fitting gown, so she had to be carried up the steps by an assistant, while two other people held the train of her dress.

During an interview withAccess Hollywood at the event, she shared how she felt about being picked up on the red carpet. “Guys, that’s the only way I’m getting up the stairs,” she said. “That’s the only way.”

Kim Kardashian

( AFP via Getty Images )

Last night, Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala in a silver John Galliano corset-style dress that cinched her waist. The silver gown was embellished with leaves and featured a metal lace skirt. She paired her gown with a simple grey cardigan, while her blonde hair was styled in long beachy waves.

As she walked the red carpet, her assistants stood by her side and gave her a hand in order to help her up the museum steps. Kardashian’s team was also there to adjust her train when needed, as she posed for photos.

Jennifer Lopez

( AFP via Getty Images )

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the event last night in another one of her glamorous looks. The Met Gala co-chair donned a Schiaparelli silver gown with rose vine details that was made of 2.5 million beads. She paired the gown with cream-coloured clutch and an exuberant diamond necklace with wing-like features.

She also had her fair share of help at the event, with two assistants at the ready to spread out her train as she posed on the red carpet.

Leading up to the fashion extravaganza, she teased that her dress wasn’t easy to move in. When asked if she’d be able to walk in her outfit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during an interview with Good Morning America Monday morning, she said: “Barely, ever.” However, she acknowledged that she didn’t necessarily have an issue with that, adding: “The Met Gala looks… are not about comfort.”

Queen Latifah

( Getty Images )

While posing on the red carpet, Queen Latifah also opted for a show-stopping look. To match the theme of the event, the singer wore a black dress with a yellow and green floral print on it. She completed the outfit with a black, floor-length cape.

However, as she made her way into the gala, she didn’t keep her cape perfectly intact on her own. Just like other celebrities, she had a few assistants come over at different points to adjust and stretch out the train of her cape.

Gigi Hadid

( AFP via Getty Images )

Gigi Hadid also opted for a floral-themed outfit. The model wore a white, off-the-shoulder gown, adorned with prints of green leaves and yellow flowers. The dress came with a ruffled train, and she completed the look with red lipstick and a silver necklace.

When walking into the Met Gala, Hadid had a little assistance, which included four people carrying the train of her dress. Her assistants also spread out and adjusted her dress on the red carpet, before she posed for photos.