Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael B Jordan has spoken candidly about his love life, with the actor revealing that he plans to be “responsible” with his next relationship.

The Creed III star, 36, whose relationship with Lori Harvey ended in June 2022 after more than a year of dating, opened up about his goals for the future in a new cover interview with Rolling Stone.

According to Jordan, while he is open to making the time for a new relationship, he wants to make sure that he will be as “present as possible”.

“Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that,” he explained, adding: “Knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

During the interview, Jordan also opened up about taking time for himself, which he revealed is something he has “not mastered”.

“I meditate when I can. When I’m in the shower or if I’m cooking. Going for a drive. Three o’clock in the morning, go for a drive. Music on. Driving,” he said, while noting that he doesn’t “have a lot of free time”.

“It seems like what I have to do supersedes that so often. And I know it’s not good. [I get] sick and rundown, and my body’s quitting on me all the time, saying: ‘Mike, f**king relax. You can’t keep this pace up,’” he continued. “But again, that goes back to making sure I deserve it. Things came easier for me. So I worked twice as hard. I put myself through that torture, that pain, to feel like I deserved the blessings that I have.”

Although Jordan and Harvey have kept details about the end of their relationship private, the actor recently addressed the split while hosting Saturday Night Live last month.

During his monologue, Jordan noted that he’d just gone through his “very first public breakup,” and that most people assume they are going to get in “better shape” after a breakup.

However, according to Jordan, who explained he was “already in Creed shape,” he decided to learn a new language instead.

The actor then added: “Anyway, estoy en Raya,” revealing in Spanish that he had joined celebrity dating app Raya.

During SNL, Jordan also joked about the picture of him looking sad that circulated after the news of the breakup, with the actor revealing that “everyone thought I was so heartbroken”.

“After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking like this,” he said, as the photo of him looking upset appeared on screen. “Look, I was just chilling but the internet decided that was me being sad. Luckily for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan’ the first 8,000 results are this,” he continued, as a photo of the basketball star crying appeared.

Jordan also addressed the breakup while speaking to CBS Mornings host Gayle King earlier this month, where he said he was “lucky” to have a lot of work to distract him.

“I think for me it’s just I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in what’s for you is for you, and coming out of that situation - not to give it any energy and kind of move from that ... it was an experience for me to grow, you know, and learn.“

“I’m in my light right now, this is my Jordan year, I mean that ... this is my year,” he added.

Harvey, who is currently dating Damson Idris, has not addressed the split directly, however, she revealed during an appearance on Teyana Taylor‘s interview series with Bumble, Luv2SeeIt, that she is only dating “on [her] terms”.

Her father, Steve Harvey, spoke about the breakup directly in June, when he praised Jordan as a “cool guy”.

“He’s still a cool guy … from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time,” Steve said about Jordan on his Steve Harvey Morning Show in June 2022.