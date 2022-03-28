Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have made their Oscars red carpet debut together at the 2022 awards ceremony.

On Sunday, the longtime couple, who have been married since 2015, posed together on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards.

For the occasion, which marked the second time the couple has posed together on a red carpet since appearing on That 70’s Show, Kunis opted for a pale pink gown, while Kutcher wore a black tuxedo.

The rare red carpet sighting of the couple, who share children Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four, comes after they made their first red carpet debut since becoming a couple in 2017 at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

During the Oscars red carpet, the actors seemed in love, with photos showing them gazing at one another and laughing as they posed for photos ahead of the awards ceremony, during which Kunis presented.

During the Academy Awards, Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, praised the “resilience” of Ukrainian people amid the Russian invasion.

“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” said the actor. “Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience.

“One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make Oscars debut (Getty Images)

