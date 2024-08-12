Support truly

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she’s taken her husband Jake Bongiovi’s last name.

The 20-year-old actor shared a post to Instagram on August 11 that showcased a photo of her full name. The post included a series of behind-the-scenes photos from Brown, who’s currently filming the fifth and final season of her hit Netflix show, Stranger Things. In the third picture, Brown shared a blackboard with her married name on it, which read: “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.”

Fans took to the comments to gush over the Enola Holmes star’s new last name.“Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi sounds so powerful,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “Bobby Brown Bongiovi is the new tongue twister.”

“Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi… so sweet,” a third user said.

Brown’s post comes three months after People reported that she and Bongiovi officially tied the knot in a private ceremony with close friends and family – including the groom’s famous father, Jon Bon Jovi. The outlet also claimed that the secret ceremony won’t be the first wedding the couple plans to host this year, as Brown and Bongiovi are reportedly planning a bigger affair scheduled later this year.

While the couple have yet to share details about their wedding, they were seen together in The Hamptons a few days later with rings on their fingers.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown reveals she adopted her husband’s last name ( @milliebobbybrown / Instagram )

During an appearance on BBC’s The One Show in May, Bon Jovi himself confirmed that his son had tied the knot. The famed guitarist said the nuptials were “small” and limited to the family. “The bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be,” he added, before admitting they were in fact husband and wife. “Yeah, it’s true,” he said.

“They’re great,” Bon Jovi added about Brown and Bongiovi. “They’re absolutely fantastic.”

Although Bon Jovi didn’t reveal who officiated the wedding, Brown’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, previously said that he’d be doing the honor. The actor confirmed during an interview with Access Daily in March that Brown thought it was a “great” idea to have him perform her marriage ceremony.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife,” Modine, who plays Brown’s on-screen father in the Netflix sci-fi series, said.

Following the reports of their wedding in May, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram about their trip to Universal Orlando, confirming their marriage. In the pictures, Brown wasn’t only wearing a pair of shorts that read “wifey” on the back, but she also had on a white baseball cap that read: “Wife of the Party.”

Brown, then 19, announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April 2023 with a black and white photo on Instagram, captioned with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote.

Since the pair confirmed their relationship in 2021, Brown and Bongiovi have continued to commemorate big moments on social media. In May, Brown posted a tribute to her partner on Instagram for his birthday, sharing one snap of him posing outside and another of him holding her hand as he drove a car.

“The day u were born is my favorite day,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you.”

Bongiovi sweetly responded in the comments, writing: “Love you.”