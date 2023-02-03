Molly-Mae shares emotional moment she arrived home with baby Bambi for first time

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has shared the emotional moment she brought her baby girl home for the first time, after giving birth last week.

The 23-year-old Love Island star welcomed her newborn daughter Bambi with boyfriend Tommy Fury on 23 January. The couple waited a week before announcing the news publicly.

In a new Instagram video, which is paired with the background song “To Build A Home” by the Cinematic Orchestra, the reality TV star is seen arriving in a car and stepping into the Manchester house she shares with the boxer.

Hague cradles Bambi as she walks around her home and captures the moment the newborn visits her new nursery, which is decorated with plush white illuminated cloud lights, a white sofa and an illustration of the fictional fawn Bambi from Disney’s 1942 animated film.

The name of the baby is also spelled out on the wall of the child’s room in a neon sign.

“Bringing the most precious gift in the world home,” Haugue captioned the video. “I cry with happiness every time I watch this video.”

In a joint Instagram post announcing the arrival of Bambi on 30 January, Fury could be seen holding the baby as he sat next to Hague in her hospital bed. Hague also shared a photo of herself cradling her daughter on her Instagram Stories, where opened up about the happiness she feels to be a mother.

“I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me,” she wrote. “It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.”

She continued: “Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever.”

Despite the couple’s announcement of Bambi’s arrival on 30 January, one week after Hague gave birth, YouTube influencer Jack Paul appeared to suggest on 27 January that the couple had welcomed their first child.

The boxer, 26, made the suggestion in a tweet about his upcoming boxing match with Fury, which is scheduled for 26 February in Saudi Arabia.

“Tommy has no excuses now… baby’s born,” Paul tweeted, a day after the match was confirmed.

Paul was then criticised by Twitter users for announcing the news before Hague and Fury had the chance.