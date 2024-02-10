Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the Super Bowl only days away, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have made their way to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they will compete head-to-head in the biggest football game of the year.

While there will be thousands of sports fans in the stands on 11 February, the NFL stars will also be supported by some other important people in their lives: their significant others. Throughout this season, we’ve also seen the worlds of sports and pop culture collide, as many of the players’ wives or girlfriends, also referred to as the WAG community, are celebrities.

For example, the publicity surrounding Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has rapidly increased over the last few months, since starting his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, other San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players are in relationships that have also been heavily publicised.

From Swift and Kelce, to actor Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, here are all the famous couples who are expected to make an appearance in at Allegiant Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been supporting partner Travis Kelce throughout the playoffs (Getty Images)

Swift has been a longtime fan of the Chiefs, as she’s attended 12 of their games since she started dating Kelce last year. The pair’s romance first sparked in July, after Kelce confessed that he tried and failed to give Swift his number during one of her Eras Tour concerts. Swift later revealed during an interview with Time in December that she then made the next move and reached out to Kelce. She also confirmed that when she first made headlines for attending his game September, they were already a couple.

With the Super Bowl only days away, Swifties are wondering if the “Anti-Hero” singer will be there, since she’ll be performing one of her Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, Japan, on 10 February. But her trip to Las Vegas isn’t impossible, as the Embassy of Japan even issued a statement to confirm that she will be able to attend the game on 11 February.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement began. “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ‘Speak Now’ to say if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

(Getty Images)

Culpo and McCaffrey were first romantically linked in 2019, before they publicly confirmed their relationship in 2020. In April 2023, they officially announced that they were tying the knot. She will also be in Las Vegas on 11 February for the big game, as her fiancé is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier this month, she also opened up about her potential seating plans for the game, explaining that she bought a suite at the stadium for her and McCaffrey’s family to sit in. The revelation came after McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, confessed that she and her family “looked into a suite” at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl, but they ultimately couldn’t “afford it”.

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there,” his mother Lisa said on the Your Mom podcast. “Nor moneybags Olivia,” she added. “So we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

The 31-year-old model later revealed to her future mother-in-law that she had purchased a suite for herself and Lisa ahead of the big game. “@lisamccaffrey fake news! Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite,” Culpo posted on her Instagram Story.

However, McCaffrey later clarified that he said “no” to his fiancée paying for a Super Bowl suite. “She tried to [buy a suite],” McCaffrey told ExtraTV during a press conference on 6 February. “But I will not let anybody pay to watch me play. I had to nix that.”

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

(AFP via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes first started dating in 2012, back when they were still both high school students in Texas. The pair officially tied the knot in March 2022, one year after welcoming their first child – a daughter named Sterling. In November 2022, they welcomed their son Patrick “Bronze”.

Brittany has also been a longtime supporter of her husband over the years, as she’s continued to attend a majority of his Kansas City Chiefs game. So, it’s no surprise that she’ll be attending this year’s Super Bowl.

Most recently, she’s made headlines for her budding friendship with Kelce’s girlfriend, Swift, as they’ve often sat together during the football games. The friendship has also grown outside of the stadium, as Mahomes joined Swift in November for a night out in New York City with the singer’s star-studded friend group, which included Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner.

Sydney Hightower and Fred Warner

(Getty Images)

Sydney Hightower first rose to fame in 2020, as she briefly appeared on the 24th season of The Bachelor, which starred Peter Webber as the lead. Following her stint on reality TV, she revealed in 2020 that she was dating Fred Warner, who is a football linebacker for the 49ers. The pair went on to announce their engagement in May 2021, before they officially tied the knot in June 2022.

While Hightower has now made her way to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, her travel plans come as she’s pregnant with her and Warner’s first child. To her Instagram Story on 9 February, she shared her candid thoughts about flying to Nevada for the sports event, while only a few weeks away from her baby’s due date.

“Being this pregnant in a Las Vegas Super Bowl setting is boosting my anxiety like none other,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her seat on the plane. “SO thankful and excited for us to be here but wowie it’s about to be a whirlwind of a few days! I’ve gotta just buckle up.”

Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman

Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman were romantically linked in September 2021, as the internet personality was posting photos on Instagram of herself in Chiefs merch. In December 2021, she shared a photo of herself wearing a sweater with Hardman’s name on it, confirming their relationship.

While Gordon is expected to make an appearance at this year’s Super Bowl, she was also at the event last year, when the Chiefs won the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on the day of the 2023 Super Bowl, Hardman revealed that his wife had gone into labour with their first child.

“OMG HER WATER BROKE,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He later shared another post to announce the arrival of his and his girlfriend’s son, writing: “He’s HERE !!!!!!

Days later, he also shared a post on Instagram, featuring his girlfriend and baby, to celebrate both the then-newborn and the Chiefs’ win. “Welcoming our healthy baby boy together in this world while watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl!!” he wrote on social media in 2023. “Could not be any happier! A father and now a 2x Super Bowl Champ! Thanks to everyone for the prayers and support.”

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk, who is a fullback for the 49ers, first met his now wife in 2014, when they were both living in Baltimore, Maryland. They officially tied the knot in 2019.

Throughout his football career, Kyle’s wife has been one of his biggest fans in the stands, and she will be cheering him on at the Super Bowl. During her appearances in the stadium, she often shows off her work as a designer, as she usually wears her custom-made red and black jackets, with her husband’s jersey number, “44,” on it.

Most recently, she rose to fame when Swift and Mahomes stepped out in their now viral, puffy, red “Chiefs” jackets, made by Kristin. Days after Swift’s look went viral, the designer even received a licencing deal with the NFL. Since then, Kristin has also opened up about the career opportunity, revealing that Mahomes helped her get the jacket to Swift.

Speaking to Today on 9 February, she revealed that while she initially planned on mailing the jacket to the singer, she didn’t learn that Swift was actually going to wear it until the day before it was sent out.

“Brittany texted me and she said: ‘Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?’ And I was like: ‘Wait, is there a possibility of you guys both wearing this?’ And she said: ‘Yeah, we’re wearing it,’” Kristin recalled. “It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible.”