US Olympians beg airline for business class plane tickets to Paris

Members of the US Olympic team have been expressing their concern for flights to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

On Tuesday, June 25, US decathlete Harrison Williams turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask Delta Airlines for business-class seats to arrive at the games in late July. “Hello @Delta the three of us just made the US Olympic team in the decathlon,” his post began showing a photo of him alongside two other Olympians.

“Can we please get 3 business class tickets to Europe for the games? We’re all 6’5 and need those spacious lay-flat seats so we’re ready to compete.”

According to a 2021 interview Olympic kayaker Shaye Hatchette had with Vice, while people competing to qualify for the Olympics must pay for their travel but once you qualify for Team USA your travel expenses are paid for.

“Once you make it to the Olympics your travel expenses are paid for, but you won’t make money off of it unless you medal or get sponsorships from outside the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. It’s a difficult road,” the Olympian told the outlet at the time.

After Williams posted, many people responded to his tweet, further pleading with Delta to upgrade the three men’s seats.

“Cmon @Delta !!! That DeltaOne cabin from Detroit to CDG looks real nice!!!” one reply on X wrote.

Another user agreed: “Delta should definitely spare a few business class seats for 3 US Olympians. Do the right thing @Delta.”

However, other commenters didn’t think it was necessary for the upgrade considering their economy seats on a flight were already paid for.

“The US @iocmedia has a multimillion-dollar budget. If they don’t want to pay for business class seats, why should Delta behave irresponsibly towards their shareholders?” one X user asked.

“And the rest of Team USA sits where? So much for teamwork,” another commenter pointed out.

