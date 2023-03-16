Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and whether they should attend King Charles III’s coronation in May.

The talk show host, who has been close friends with the royal couple, briefly discussed the coronation during an interview on Tuesday with friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings, to promote her 100th selection for her book club, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano.

During the conversation, King addressed recent reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the big event, before asking Winfrey for her opinion on it. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”

In response, Winfrey, who conducted a bombshell interview about the royal family with Harry and Meghan in 2021, gave her advice to and showed her support for the pair.

“I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family,” she explained. “That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”

She acknowledged she hasn’t specifically spoken to the couple about the coronation, as they haven’t “asked” her for her “opinion” on if they should attend it or not.

Winfrey’s thoughts came weeks after it was reported that Harry and Meghan got their invitation, as they had “received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.

However, it has been unclear if they’ll be attending or not, as a spokesperson for the couple told The Times: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

This uncertainty about their attendance to the event also came after speculation that the King asked his son and daughter-in-law to vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed this news on 1 March, explaining: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

While Harry and Meghan have received their invitation, reports have claimed that their two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, have not.

Reports have also explained why Harry may be reluctant to attend the event, with one source claiming that he is seeking an “apology” from his father and brother, Prince William, before he makes any commitments to go to the ceremony.

This report also came after his interview with ITV to promote his bombshell book, Spare, in which he made multiple allegations about the royal family. During his conversation with interviewer Tom Bradby in January, Harry was asked if he would travel to London for the coronation.

In response, he said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Source also claimed that the Harry and Meghan could be hesitant to make an appearance at the Met Gala in New York City on 1 May, since the event will take place only five days before the King’s coronation on 6 May.