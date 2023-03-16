Royal news – latest: Camilla expected to be crowned Queen at coronation, not Queen Consort
Sources have suggested that the Sussexes will be reluctant to attend red carpet events
Cheltenham: Queen Consort Camilla arrives for Ladies Day
It appears to have been confirmed that Camilla will become known as the Queen at the coronation, instead of Queen Consort.
The coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and just states Camilla as “Queen”.
According to The Mirror, the coronation edition of the Bible reads: “To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles lll and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023.”
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to “miss out” on the prestigious red carpet event, the Met Gala, over ongoing “family drama”.
Sources have suggested that Harry and Meghan will be reluctant to make an appearance at the 1 May event, since it will take place just five days before King Charles’ coronation on 6 May.
It comes as Sarah Ferguson has said that Meghan gives Harry a “love he’s never had before”.
In a new interview for her romance novel, Ferguson, 63, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, shared that she would never pass “judgement” over Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to America.
The couple have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.
Camilla could be crowned Queen and not Queen Consort at the coronation
There has been speculation that Camilla will become known as just the Queen following the coronation, instead of Queen Consort.
This appears to be confirmed as a coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and just states Camilla as “Queen”.
The name Queen Consort is given to the spouse of a king rather than the Queen Regnant who is the female monarch.
It had been previously thought she would be known as the Princess Consort upon her husband’s accession.
According to The Mirror, the coronation edition of the Bible reads: “To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles lll and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023.”
Following Charles’ accession to the throne, there have been many changes to royal titles, including William becoming the Prince of Wales and Prince Edward taking the late Philips title of the Duke of Edinburgh.
It comes as the Sussex’s children, Lilbet and Archie, are now officially referred to as Princess and Prince, as their grandparent, Charles, is now a monarch.
Brian Cox says Meghan ‘knew what she was getting into’ when she married Harry
Brian Cox has claimed that Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she married into the royal family, and reiterated his call for the monarchy to be abolished.
The actor, 76, who stars as media mogul Logan Royal in HBO’s Succession, apparently criticised the Duchess of Sussex for entering the family with an expectation that she and Harry could “cut themselves off” from the royal establishment.
“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he reportedly told Haute Living New York.
Read the full story here:
William says Princess Diana would be ‘disappointed’ at level of homelessness
Prince William has said that his mother, Princess Diana, would have been disappointed at the lack of progress in preventing homelessness.
Appearing in a video for this year’s Red Nose Day charity appeal, William visited people supported by the homelessness charity Groundswell, which is funded by Comic Relief.
“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” William said in the video, opening up about the influence of his mother’s philanthropic work on his own outlook.
“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it, than when she was interested and involved in it.”
Read the full story here:
Harry and Meghan to ‘miss out on Met Gala’ over ongoing ‘family drama’
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could miss out on this year’s Met Gala over their ongoing “drama” with the Royal Family, sources have suggested.
The Met Gala will be taking place on 1 May, just five days before King Charles’ coronation on 6 May.
Jordan James, CEO of Unlocked PR told The Mirror: “It certainly wouldn’t come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama.”
King Charles III’s silhouette appears on stamps for the first time – without a crown
The first stamps featuring the King’s silhouette are to go on sale, with the historic floral set a nod to the green-fingered monarch’s love of gardening.
King Charles III’s uncrowned profile, in silver and facing to the right in the top left hand corner, appears on a collection of 10 special stamps celebrating the nation’s favourite flowers.
Unlike Queen Elizabeth II’s famous silhouette, the King is not depicted wearing a laurel wreath.
Read the full story here:
Camilla meets Nigerian ballet dancer who went viral dancing in streets of Lagos
The Queen Consort has met with a young Nigerian ballet dancer who was the subject of a viral video that led to him being offered a scholarship.
Camilla wished Anthony Madu “good luck” when she visited Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, where he now trains after a 44-second video posted online in 2020 of him pirouetting barefoot in the rain was watched more than 16 million times.
Madu’s story will now be made into a Disney documentary titled Madu, directed by Matt Ogens and Kachi Benson.
Read the full story here:
Prince William speaks about Diana’s influence as he meets homeless people
Prince William has opened up about the influence of Princess Diana’s philanthropic work on his own outlook.
Ahead of Red Nose Day, the Prince of Wales has spent time with Groundswell, a homelessness organisation funded by Comic Relief.
It is understood that the Prince of Wales makes the comments in a one-off film, which will be shown on Friday (March 17) on BBC One and iPlayer.
Speaking in the film, the future King says: “My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did.
“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it,” The Mirror reports.
Camilla Queen Consort arrives at Cheltenham Ladies’ Day
Queen Consort Camilla has arrived on the morning of day two of the annual racing event Cheltenham Festival.
The 75-year-old, who is an honorary member of the Jockey Club, dressed for the occasion in a wool camel-coloured coat and a hat with a fur trim. It is unconfirmed whether the royal is wearing faux fur.
Read the full story here:
Sarah Ferguson claims she was arrested with Princess Diana at bachelorette party
As the Duchess of York has been promoting her new romance novel and revealing untold stories about the royal family in the process.
Speaking onThe Kelly Clarkson Show following the release of the novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, which debuted on 4 March. In the interview, the 63-year-old recalled the time she was allegedly arrested with Princess Diana at Ferguson’s bachelorette party before her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.
She revealed that she was once arrested with Princess Diana during a night out.
The two royals went out to a nightclub dressed as police officers to celebrate the duchess’ upcoming nuptials to the Duke of York. “It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub, of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales,” she recalled about Diana, who was married to Charles, the then-Prince of Wales, at the time.
Meredith Clark has the full story:
‘Meghan gives Harry a love he’s never had before’, says Sarah Ferguson
In a new interview to promote her new romance novel, Sarah Ferguson praised Harry and Meghan’s relationship.
Ferguson, 63, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, shared that she would never pass “judgement” over Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to America.
The Duchess of York said that the Duchess of Sussex “loves him and loves the children” very much, The Telegraph reports.
She said: “I look at how much [Meghan] loves him and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.”
The Duchess of York went on to reveal that she herself moved to America after her divorce and found “support” from the “American people”.
She added: “I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies