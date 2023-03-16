Meghan Markle comforts Prince Harry after William text in viral resurfaced video

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video of Meghan Markle comforting Prince Harry after he received a text from Prince William has gone viral amid speculation over whether the couple will attend the coronation of King Charles III.

In the final episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry receives a text from his brother after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Days after their joint interview, in which both Harry and Meghan shared major revelations about the royal family, the duchess is seen speaking to Tyler Perry on the phone as Harry stands off to the side.

Meghan reads aloud a statement from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her husband while sitting inside their Montecito home, before Harry shows his phone screen to his wife. “What am I looking at?” she asks Harry, before realising that Prince William had texted him. “Wow.”

She tells Perry on the phone, “H just got a text from his brother,” and hangs up.

Harry appeared to be shaken by the surprise text and told his wife: “I wish I knew what to do.”

The mother of two then goes over to comfort her husband, wrapping her arms around him. “I know,” she says. “Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”

Earlier this week, TikTok user @thetvandmoviequeen shared a clip of the moment that has since been viewed more than one million times. “Meghan Markle giving H a big hug after he received the harsh text from his brother Prince William shows her love for her mans,” they wrote over the video, along with the caption: “True love hunny”

Meanwhile, fans shared their praise for the duke and duchess in the comments section, with one person writing: “What a great hug!”

“They have each other’s back I LOVE IT,” said someone else.

“They are strong together,” a third user commented, while another person wrote: “They’re really in love with each other.”

The six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix on 8 December 2022, shared many details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early relationship and her experiences with racism in the UK. Volume two of the documentary showed the couple stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

While Prince William’s text to his brother was never revealed, messages between Meghan and Princess Kate were. In Harry’s memoir Spare, which hit bookshelves last January, the royal recalled how Meghan received a text from the now-Princess of Wales about bridesmaids dresses needing to be altered for their 2018 wedding. He claimed that Meghan told Kate that their tailor, Ajay, would be making his way to Kensington Palace. However, he said that his wife’s response “wasn’t sufficient,” and revealed the alleged text conversation between the two women.

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Kate’s text said, according to Harry. “She cried when she tried it on at home.”

He claimed that Meghan responded: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?”

In her reply, Kate allegedly said that “all of the dresses need to be remade” and that Kate’s wedding dress designer had agreed with her. Later in their exchange, Kate wrote, “And the wedding is in four days!”

Meghan responded: “Yes, Kate, I know…”

Prince Harry said that the two women “went back and forth” about the topic, before Meghan ultimately replied, “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

Kate allegedly replied with, “Fine.”

As King Charles III’s coronation fast approaches, many royal watchers are wondering whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance. The couple reportedly received an invitation to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation via “email correspondence”. However, it’s unclear whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation after the King had requested they vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in place of the Duke of York.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement issued late on Wednesday 1 March.

The couple are reportedly facing further difficulties in deciding whether or not to visit for the May coronation, as Harry is seeking an “apology” from the King and the Prince of Wales before he makes any commitment to the ceremony. In his ITV interview with Tom Bradby last January, Harry also said the “ball is in their court” and refused to commit to attending the coronation unless they’re “willing to sit down and talk about” his allegations against the royal family.