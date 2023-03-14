✕ Close Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be met with a “cold shoulder” by senior members of the royal family if they do attend the coronation this spring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.

However, if they do make the journey from California to London for the ceremony, a source has suggested that their reception will be frosty.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York has some feelings of “resentment” towards his brother, the King, over a dispute related to their mother’s inheritance, it has been claimed.

King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s £650 million estate due to a 1993 agreement – but it is understood that he has not shared it out among his siblings, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

It comes after reports that the Sussexes’ children Archie and Lilibet have not yet been invited to King Charles’s coronation in May. According to The Telegraph, the children’s participation will be discussed after the couple confirm their own attendance at the royal ceremony.