Simu Liu rates all the food options at Oscars and after parties: ‘Can’t go wrong’

Simu Liu has shared his candid thoughts about the food that was served during the 96th Annual Academy Awards and the evening’s after parties.

The 34-year-old actor shared a post to Threads on 12 March to rate and reveal the menu during the star-studded festivities. He began by giving the food options at the Oscars a three out of 10 rating, before describing how attendees mainly received snacks, as opposed to a meal.

“Jimmy [Kimmel] stashed some soft pretzel and Sour Patch Kids under our seats,” Liu wrote, referring to the Oscars’ host. “I wasn’t glamorous but did its job.”

Next, the Barbie star shared his thoughts about the Governors Ball, which is the official Oscars after party. His review also came shortly after Wolfgang Puck revealed the menu for the 30th anniversary of the party, which featured items from three menus: passed plates and trays, small plate stations, and sweets.

According to Liu - who was featured in Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance during the Oscars - the menu at the Governors Ball did not disappoint, as he gave it an 11 out of 10 rating. He went on to praise the event and specify some of the food he ate.

“This was insane. Wood-fired pizzas, paella, wagyu sliders, PEKING DUCK?!?” he wrote. “I did nothing but inhale food the whole time.”

Liu then shared his thoughts about the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after party, giving the food an average rating of seven out of 10. He then acknowledged that a signature chain restaurant was featured at the event, writing: “Ah the infamous party with In-N-Out burgers on tap. Can’t go wrong.”

To conclude his post, the Kim’s Convenience star revealed that he attended Madonna’s notoriously exclusive Oscars after party, which has strict no-camera rules. After he gave the food a nine out of 10 rating, he confessed that he didn’t necessarily have the chance to eat it all.

“Full spread of curry, rice, naan and samosas,” he wrote. “I was simply too full lol.”

Liu isn’t the only Oscars guest to reveal the snacks that were served during the event. The Hollywood Reporter writer Chris Gardner also took to X – formerly known as Twitter – on Sunday to share the snack box from Kimmel, which featured a stick of the talk show host holding an Oscars trophy.

The goodies inside Gardner’s box included: a bottle of water, a box of Mike and Ike, a pretzel, and a pack of mustard. There was also a note that read, “No host = No snacks!” referring to a lack of host for the Oscars from 2019 to 2021.

The note also specified that a donation had been made on each guest’s behalf to the St Joseph Center to “keep the karma flowing”. As noted by its official website, the St Joseph Center’s goal “is to provide working poor families, as well as homeless men, women, and children of all ages with the inner resources and tools to become productive, stable and self-supporting members of the community”.

Along with the snack box, some Oscar nominees didn’t go home empty handed. For the 22nd year, Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets handed out luxury gift bags to 25 Oscar nominees in the acting and directing categories. Inside the “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags - which is reportedly worth more than $170,000 - there were nearly 60 items, the most valuable being a three-night stay at a luxury Swiss chalet for 10 people worth $50,000.

Some other goodies in the bag included Miage’s five-piece set of transformative skincare products, several THOR Kitchen appliances, and 10,000 donated meals from v-dog in support of Peta’s Global Compassion Fund.