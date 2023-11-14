Patrick Mahomes admits he’s worn the same underwear every game since joining NFL

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patrick Mahomes has revealed his secret to winning two Super Bowl titles - wearing the same pair of underwear.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback admitted that he’s worn the same pair of red underwear each game since he joined the NFL in 2017. “First, my wife Brittany [Mahomes] got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” he told Peyton and Eli Manning during ManningCast on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

“At the same time, I threw them on that first season. We had a pretty good season that season,” Mahomes added. The 28-year-old athlete acknowledged that he only wears the lucky pair of underwear on “game day” so they’re “not too worn down” or “nasty”.

“I wash them every once in a while, at least,” Mahomes said, before adding: “If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them. I gotta just keep it rolling.”

“As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

Before he was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft, Mahomes played college football and baseball at Texas Tech. In his 2019 season with the Chiefs, the quarterback led the team to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. The Chiefs played in the Super Bowl the following year, but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes claimed his second Super Bowl title in 2023, when the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes’ game day superstition was first revealed by his former teammate, Chad Henne, who said he wears the same pair of red underwear each game. “Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know, on game day. He’s been wearing it since I’ve been part of it,” the former backup quarterback said on The Adam Schefter Podcast last year.

“They’re red. I’m not sure if they’re Hanes or if they’re Lululemon, but it’s one or two of those brands, and ever since he comes in the locker room - boom, it’s right there,” Henne explained. “I’ll be stretching, and like I said, you just glimpse up, and you’re like: ‘Damn, kid’s wearing them again.’”

“This definitely has to be a superstition and a good-luck charm, for sure,” he added.

Patrick Mahomes with his wife, Brittney Mahomes, and their children: Sterling and Bronze (Getty Images)

It’s likely Mahomes won’t break out his lucky underwear until the Chiefs’ next game on 20 November, when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Missouri-based team is currently on a bye week, in which one NFL team doesn’t play for one full week near the middle of the season. While the father of two didn’t detail how he spent his free time, Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce made headlines when he supported his rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at her Eras Tour concert in Argentina.

The Chiefs tight end player, 34, flew to Buenos Aires over the weekend, where the Grammy winner kicked off the South American leg of her tour. During Saturday’s performance at Estadio River Plate, Swift gave a special shout-out to Kelce when she changed the lyrics of her hit song, “Karma”, to reflect her rumoured relationship with the football player.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Swift sang on stage, laughing as the rest of the crowd erupted in excitement. Meanwhile, a fan video captured Kelce’s surprised reaction when he heard the lyric change - flashing a smile and putting his hands to his head. Backstage footage also showed Swift and Kelce sharing their first public kiss after the concert.

The Chiefs player was photographed departing from Buenos Aires on 12 November, where he boarded a private flight back to the United States in order to make it to football practice on Monday.