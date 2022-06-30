Singer Olivia O’Brien reveals Pete Davidson broke up with her over text

Olivia O’Brien confirmed she dated Pete Davidson in 2020, but also divulged that the Saturday Night Live alum ended their relationship over text.

During an episode of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, the 22-year-old singer confirmed speculation that she did briefly date Davidson, but he ended things through text in October 2020 when he began dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Podcast host and Barstool Sports founder Portnoy surprised the “Josslyn” singer when he asked about her relationship with Davidson, after celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi first reported on the news.

“Pete Davidson, what was going on there?” Portnoy said, adding that O’Brien’s eyes “popped” when he posed the question.

“Where did you hear that? How did you hear that?” the singer responded.

Portnoy then read an anonymous submission post from the gossip site, which suggested Davidson ended his relationship with a “B-list pop star” to pursue things with Dynevor.

“I didn’t think that anyone knew about that. I really didn’t,” O’Brien said, adding that he’s a “nice guy” and “really sweet”.

Before sparking a romance with billionaire business mogul Kim Kardashian, the King of Staten Island star dated Dynevor, 27, for five months before their split in August 2021. According to The Sun, the two called it quits due to their busy work schedules and having to date long-distance.

“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone so I can’t,’” O’Brien recalled during the podcast. “And it was her.”

Since then, Pete Davidson, 28, has made headlines for his high-profile relationship with Kardashian, 41. The SKIMS founder began dating the comedian after her debut SNL hosting gig in October 2021.

In May, the two walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, where Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress from 1962. The two have since shared snaps from their tropical vacation, and Davidson has even gone on solo outings with Kardshian’s six-year-old son Saint West.