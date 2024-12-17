Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s mother will not face prosecution months after she was charged with package theft.

Back in October, Marsha Kearney was accused of stealing two limited edition Chappell Roan records from her neighbor’s doorstep in Texas. At the time, the woman alleged she caught Kearney on a Ring camera grabbing the items.

The neighbor had unsuccessfully tried to resolve the issue with Kearney on her own before calling the police, she said.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday (December 16), the NFL player’s mother Kearney’s case was dismissed after she agreed to complete a theft intervention program, 24 hours of community service, and pay $125 in restitution.

TMZ obtained the neighbor’s footage shortly after the incident, which showed Kearney wearing a “Momma-Rice” jersey, walking by her neighbor’s doorway and looking at the camera before picking up a package and walking down the hall.

The incident took place hours after the Chiefs beat the Chargers in Los Angeles on September 29.

open image in gallery Rashee Rice himself faces criminal charges for his involvement in a March 2024 hit-and-run car crash in Dallas ( Getty Images )

This wasn’t the first time Kearney was accused of theft. Earlier this year Kearney was accused of stealing various items from a man including food, tumblers, laundry products, merchandise, and socks. The case was also dismissed on June 4 after she completed a list of unspecified conditions, a court official told TMZ.

Rice has also been involved in his own legal trouble this year as he was involved in a multiple-vehicle car crash in March. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

No trial date has currently been set and a plea has not been entered.

As for the wide receiver’s football career, the 24-year-old first entered the NFL with the Chiefs after graduating from Southern Methodist University. Despite being a recent addition to the team, Rice was a large component of the Chiefs’ offensive line in the 2023 season as he caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

At the start of the 2024 NFL season, his regular-season totals for receptions and yards ranked second on the team, behind only tight end Travis Kelce, and his receiving touchdown total led the team.

However, in week four when the Chiefs played against the Chargers, Rice suffered an injury to his knee and later had surgery to repair his lateral collateral ligament.

“His surgery was not his ACL, it was the posterolateral corner, there was damage there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on October 14. “It’s probably the same result, though, as you’d get time-wise for an ACL. It takes a while for that to come back. He’ll get into his rehab and get rolling on that as we go here.”

Rice is not expected to play for the rest of the season.

Despite Rice’s injury, the Chiefs have only managed to lose one game all season to the Buffalo Bills. The team is scheduled to play against the Houston Texans on December 21 at 1 pm ET.