Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in second wedding ceremony in Sydney

Rebel Wilson has legally married Ramona Agruma in Sydney.

The Australian actor announced on social media that her sister Liberty officiated the “legal wedding” on Sunday.

The couple had an intimate destination wedding in September on the Italian island of Sardinia, which held sentimental value to them as the first place they had visited together on holiday.

Wilson’s post on Instagram showed the couple posing with the Harbour Bridge in the background, and more photos with the family.

“My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney! It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year!” Wilson wrote.

Agruma, founder of the clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, also shared photos from Sunday on her social media, writing: “Married officially in Australia to my Australian princess Rebel Wilson.”

Wilson’s Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine responded to her post, writing: “So happy for you Rebs!” Elizabeth Banks wrote: “Wow gorgeous!”

The 44-year-old Bridesmaids star met Agruma in 2021 and went public with their relationship in May 2022 when Wilson shared a selfie of the pair on Instagram with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2023. At the time, Wilson shared a picture of the pair kissing while Agruma showed off her engagement ring, alongside another snap of Wilson down on one knee holding a blue Tiffany & Co box.

Earlier this year, Wilson released her memoir, Rebel Rising, where she described the proposal, writing: “Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases.”

She continued: “I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, ‘So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?’ ‘Yes,’ she says through the tears streaming down her face.”

They welcomed a daughter in November 2022 after Wilson decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40.

Wilson’s memoir generated significant interest online after she revealed that she had dedicated an entire chapter to “massive a*****e” Sacha Baron Cohen.

Wilson and Baron Cohen starred together in the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, where Wilson claims that every time she spoke to Cohen “he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene”.

In a statement given to The Independent at the time, Cohen’s representatives denied Wilson’s claims, and details of Wilson’s allegations of Baron Cohen’s behaviour are redacted in the UK edition of the memoirs.

The Independent’s Adam White wrote that in Rebel Rising, the actor’s “run-ins with Sacha Baron Cohen may have generated the most headlines about her new memoir – and been redacted from the book’s UK print run – but it’s her surreal approach to Hollywood that makes it one of the most disappointing reads of the year.”