Reese Witherspoon brings her ‘twin’ daughter Ava Phillippe to Critics Choice Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Reese Witherspoon stepped out at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards alongside her twin: her 24-year-old daughter.

The Legally Blonde star - who walked the red carpet on Sunday 14 January in a sleek black gown - brought her daughter, Ava Phillippe, to the Hollywood affair.

To commemorate the night, Witherspoon took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Ava - who looks remarkably similar to her mother with the same blonde hair. Witherspoon opted for a strapless Celine dress and open-toe Christian Louboutins, as her daughter picked a short, studded black garment by Monique Lhuillier with pointed-toe Christian Louboutins. Meanwhile, Ava styled her hair with curtain bangs and Witherspoon went for a straight and tucked hairstyle.

“Had a blast @criticschoice with my girl @avaphillippe,” Witherspoon’s caption read.

Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the Morning Show actor’s Instagram post, joking they couldn’t tell the difference between the two women.

“Who is mother?” one Instagram user quipped, while another wrote: “Sisters.”

“Like mother like daughter,” another follower added.

A fourth user said: “Gorgeous ladies!! Y’all look like sisters!”

“You both look amazing you could be sisters and you’re one of the most amazing talented women in the world,” another fan agreed.

Witherspoon’s Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, led the Critics Choice Awards with the most nominations for a TV series. The beloved show was nominated for six awards, while Witherspoon was nominated for her performance under the “Best Actress in a Drama Series” category.

Just one week prior, the Big Little Lies star took her 20-year-old son - Deacon Reese Phillippe - to the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Witherspoon shares her daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who she was married to 1999 to 2008.

The Sweet Home Alabama actor went on to marry talent agent Jim Toth in 2011. They welcomed their son Tennessee James Toth in September 2012, before announcing their separation last year. The former couple finalised their divorce in August 2023.

Ahead of the 81st annual Golden Globes, Deacon admitted that his mother had passed along some tips for attending award shows and red carpet events. Speaking to Variety’s Marc Malkin before the ceremony, he explained how Witherspoon told him to always have gum and hand santiser.

Deacon also noted that he will be following his mother’s lead for the evening, which may have included a night of partying. “She’s the party animal, and so I’m gonna just try and keep up,” he said.