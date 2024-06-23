Robert Pattinson says he’s ‘amazed’ by three-month-old daughter’s personality

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Robert Pattinson has spoken out about his three-month-old daughter, who he shares with rumored fiancée Suki Waterhouse, for the first time.

The 38-year-old actor opened up about being a first-time father while attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, France on June 21. During an interview at the event, as shown in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pattinson quipped about how his life has changed since becoming a parent.

“[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young at the same time,” he joked. He then gushed over how much he admires his infant daughter, while pointing out how quickly she’s already grown up.

“She’s so cute,” the Twilight alum continued. “You know, already, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh I can kinda see who she is already.’”

Following reports that she gave birth in March, Waterhouse took to Instagram in April to confirm that she and Pattinson were officially parents. In her post, she shared a sun-kissed Polaroid of herself cradling her child, who was wrapped up in a blanket adorned with love hearts. “Welcome to the world angel,” she wrote, adding a red love heart.

During her set at Coachella days later, Waterhouse, who’s been dating Pattinson since 2018, seemingly revealed the gender of her baby. “I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down,” she told the crowd. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

Waterhouse’s “love of my life” shout-out was seemingly a nod to her partner, while “little amazing lady” likely referred to their daughter.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star first announced last year that she was having a baby. While performing on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November, as she wore a shimmery pink dress, she said: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on.”

open image in gallery Pattinson and Waterhouse welcomed their child earlier this year ( Getty Images )

She then opened the flap of her coat to reveal a growing baby bump, as the crowd at the festival cheered her on. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” the singer jokingly added.

In May, she spoke out about being a mother to a first-time mother to her and Pattinson’s child, with quips about what her daughter’s go-to story is. “Who would’ve thought baby’s favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show. Really makes you think,” she jokingly wrote on X.

The fan who gave the recipe book – The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners by Laurie Fleming – to Waterhouse in October 2023 also didn’t hesitate to respond to the tweet. “You’re so welcome,” the former concert guest wrote, while sharing a video of Waterhouse catching the book in her arms, after the fan threw it to her while she was on stage.