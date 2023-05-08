6 blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments at the coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla came to an end on Saturday 6 May, after a display of grandeur and tradition at Westminster Abbey.

Britain’s new King and Queen were crowned in front of 2,000 guests as well as a worldwide audience, with more than 20 million people tuning in to watch the crowning moment.

The coronation was a time of reflection and solemnity for the royal family and the nation, as a new Carolean era begins.

However, there were several moments of levity that many people could’ve missed if they’d simply blinked during the ceremony.

From an unexpected appearance from the “grim reaper” to the Duke of Sussex pulling an awkward face while taking his seat in the Abbey, we’ve rounded up six moments you might have missed.

The ‘grim reaper’ visits Westminster Abbey

Twitter users have pointed out a moment where a figure that appears to be dressed as the grim reaper walks underneath an archway in the Abbey as the congregation makes its exit.

Cloaked figure runs through Westminster Abbey during coronation

“Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?” wrote one person on Twitter, while another added: “Who invited the Grim Reaper?”

In mythologies, a character known as the Grim Reaper causes a victim’s death by coming to collect their soul.

Camilla fears crown mishap

The new Queen was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown during the ceremony.

Camilla will now be known as Queen Camilla, not Queen Consort (Reuters)

As it was placed on her head by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Camilla could be seen adjusting her hair out of her face.

As she walked to her chair after being crowned, the new Queen looked nervous and held herself rigidly, as though trying not to let the crown fall off her head.

Prince Harry sees a ghost

The Duke of Sussex attended the coronation without his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, or his two children.

Prince Harry looked startled at one point during the coronation ceremony (Getty)

However, he appeared in good spirits as he entered Westminster Abbey with his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective husbands.

Prince Harry was also photographed smiling widely at the Princess Royal as he took his seat in the third row in the Abbey.

However, at one point, a candid photograph caught the duke pulling an awkward face, which has been compared to him seeing a ghost.

One Twitter user joked he may have seen the “grim reaper”.

Ant and Dec’s odd facial expressions

Harry wasn’t the only person at the coronation pulling strange faces.

TV hosts Ant and Dec were caught on camera making bizarre expressions as they moved their jaws while waiting for the ceremony to begin.

One viewer quipped: “That’s a ‘someone farted’ look.” Another suggested that the pair were like “two schoolboys” who “can’t contain their laughter”.

Three Camillas are better than one?

The Queen kept two companions close by to support her during the coronation ceremony.

They were her sister, Annabel Elliot, and one of her close confidantes, Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne.

But eagle-eyes social media users couldn’t help but point out that all three blonde women, who all wore ivory-coloured dresses, looked quite similar to one another.

During the ceremony, a viewer tweeted: “Assuming The Three Camillas will sing us out?”

Another social media user called them “Camilla’s stunt doubles”.

King Charles’s emotional moment

King Charles III appeared touched after his son, Prince William, paid homage to him during the ceremony.

Charles looked emotional as his son, William, kissed him on the cheek (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After the crowning, William became the only blood prince to pledge his allegiance to his father and kissed Charles tenderly on the cheek.

The new monarch seemed emotional as he nodded at his son and said: “Amen.”