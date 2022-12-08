Harry and Meghan: Viewers are celebrating ‘Mama Doria’ finally getting her voice heard

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Harry and Meghan documentary has dropped on Netlfix, and many fans have been obsessing over Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

In the new series, Ragland, 66, is seen discussing Meghan’s childhood and her belief that Meghan’s race was a factor in negative press reports.

As Ragland is introduced in the show, she says: “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure.”

Fans have been sending a lot of love to “Mama Doria” on Twitter after watching the first three episodes of the series, which were released on Thursday 8 December.

“Hearing her viewpoint and story is one of the highlights of #HarryandMeghanonNetflix,” wrote one viewer.

“Bless Doria Ragland,” posted another. “She has been silent throughout this entire period. Never spoke publicly, stood by her child… and this is the first (and most likely only) time she sat down for an interview.”

A third posted: “The #HarryAndMeghanNetflix doc has reaffirmed my love for Doria Ragland.”

A fourth said: “Episode 1-3 of #HarryandMeghanNetflix is fantastic, loving seeing how they met, their friends and Mama Doria speaking about their experiences in Harry and Meghan’s journey. Heartwarming and I feel for Harry and Meghan and what they went through.”

“I’m just gonna pause my watching and say how beautiful and poised and articulate and lovely Doria, Meghan’s mother is,” tweeted a fifth.

See more reactions to “Mama Doria” below.

The duchess’s parents, Ragland and Thomas Markle, divorced when Meghan was six years old, and Meghan lived full time with her mother. Ragland lives in Los Angeles, not far from the Montecito home where Harry and Meghan are raising their two children: Archie Harrison and Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

Other people on Twitter shared how moved they were by the documentary.

“If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking,” posted one person.

Another tweeted: “I’m so moved by #HarryandMeghanNetflix. After losing his mother after she was alienated from the RF and hounded by press for dating non-white men, H has dedicated his life to exposing royal racism and leaks so that history won’t repeat itself with his family. What a love story.”

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan are out now on Netflix, with the second and final batch arriving on Thursday 15 December.