Watch live: Harry and Meghan welcomed to Colombia by vice president

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Watch live as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are welcomed to Colombia by the country’s vice president on Thursday, 15 August.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will embark on a four-day tour of the country in their capacity as private citizens, but the visit will have many of the hallmarks of a royal tour.

They will visit three cities, beginning in the capital of Bogotá, where they will be welcomed by vice president Francia Márquez, the first Black woman to ever occupy the position.

Márquez, who invited Harry and Meghan to the country, said in a statement: “They will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress."

During the tour, the couple will also build upon their work with the Archewell Foundation, in particular, their attempts to combat the dangers young people may encounter on the internet.

They will discuss these dangers when they visit several Colombian schools alongside the importance of mental health awareness – having spoken about their struggles in this area.

Following on from the success of their trip to Nigeria earlier this year to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, they will meet with the Colombian Invictus team.