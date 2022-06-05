The Prince of Wales has paid a moving, personal tribute to the Queen at the Jubilee Party at the Palace, calling her “Mummy” and thanking her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years.

Charles, taking to the stage in front of Buckingham Palace, told how the Queen had laughed and cried along with the country through the decades, as he hailed her “lifetime of selfless service”.

Charles said the Queen was watching at home at Windsor with “much emotion” and “immense regret” at not being there.

He rallied the crowd into cheering the absent monarch 20 miles away, saying if they were “loud enough she might, might just hear us”.

The future king, who was joined by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, said, addressing the Queen, who remains head of state at the age of 96 despite her mobility problems: “You pledged to serve your whole life - you continue to deliver.”

Amongst this weekend’s celebrations, the Queen did not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that her Majesty watched the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.