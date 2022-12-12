Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have revealed the photograph they chose for their Christmas card this year, their first since taking on their new roles.

The image, taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein, shows the royal couple smiling at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September.

It marks Charles’ first Christmas card since he became King earlier this year following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch is pictured from a side profile, dressed in a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie, while the Queen Consort is wearing a green suit and matching hat with a pheasant motif, with pearl earrings.

The photo was taken on 3 September when Charles was still the Prince of Wales. The Queen died just days later, on 8 September.

During the Highland Games, Charles officially opened a new structure celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee and joined spectators at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual event.

He cut a heather rope to celebrate the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway.

The Queen did not attend due to her declining health.

On Thursday (8 December), the King wished volunteers and members of the public a “Happy Christmas” while attending an advent service in central London.

This photo provided by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 has been chosen for King Charles III and the Queen Consort's 2022 Christmas car (AP)

The monarch visited King’s House community hub, before making his way to the Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church for an advent service. His engagement took place on the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary was released on the streaming giant.

While unveiling a plaque at the King’s Cross community hub to commemorate his visit, Charles joked: “Are you sure you want a plaque?”

He later added: “Can I wish everyone as blessed a Christmas as possible to you all. And I’m so impressed by every wonderful things that have happened in every corner of the building and it’s wonderful that you take such trouble and make such a difference to so many people’s lives.

“So I can only thank you, rather inadequately, for that.”

Additional reporting by PA