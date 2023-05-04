A day-by-day guide to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is taking place this weekend.

Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday 5 May, Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May.

Here is a look at what else is happening day by day and how the coronation celebrations will unfold.

Saturday 6 May

Westminster Abbey will take centre stage when the King is crowned at midday during the coronation ceremony.

The service will begin at 11am and will continue until 1pm when the newly crowned King and Queen embark on their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

Royal fans can tune into the entire spectacle, which will be filmed live by the BBC.

Viewers can look out for heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, first ministers, former prime ministers, foreign royals and members of the royal family among the congregation.

After arriving back at the palace, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens.

This will be followed by a balcony moment when Charles and Camilla will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast.

Sunday 7 May

A day of street parties and coronation Big Lunches is encouraged up and down the country ahead of a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville will host the show, which will feature Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The line-up will also include Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The event in the grounds of the castle will be watched by a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.

Three new portraits of the King and Queen Consort taken last month by photographer Hugo Burnand have been released (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household/PA) (PA Media)

Monday 8 May

Monday will be a special bank holiday and has been set aside for volunteering in a tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

Buckingham Palace said the day “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

More than 1,500 charities are involved in The Big Help Out and the minister for ceremonial events, including the coronation, Stuart Andrew, said it will “shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities”.

He added: “It is a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service and a wonderful way to begin this new age.”