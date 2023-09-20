King Charles runs into cyclists while walking near Balmoral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles was spotted by a group of cyclists who were riding around the Balmoral Estate.

The monarch was seen walking alone on his Scottish estate when he passed the mountain bikers, who were in the middle of filming their ride for a video on their YouTube channel. The video was posted on Monday 18 September by mountain biker Andrew McAvoy, who regularly shares on his YouTube channel called McTrail Rider.

Before biking, McAvoy had joked that they might run into the King. He said: “I think Charlie boy is here because there’s guards down there with big assault rifles and stuff like that - it looks pretty cool.”

“They probably wouldn’t do that if no one important was here,” the cyclist added.

When he and his group first noticed a hiker in the distance, he said in the video: “I think that’s a minor royal.” As he got closer, he could tell the hiker was King Charles, who was wearing a jacket, flat cap, and holding a walking stick for the outing.

The King then took the time to talk to the group, as they talked about the weather and where on the estate the bikers were staying.

McAvoy revealed that they were staying at the Royal Lochnagar Distillery, and were heading for Gelder Shiel - known as the Ernie’s Bothy or the Royal Bothy - a shelter used by hillwalkers that is open to the public. “We’ll be staying in the bothy tonight,” he told King Charles.

“So good. I’m so glad it works. I think it’s because it is really nice. We renovated recently, but I’m trying to get more trees,” the monarch added.

“Yeah, it looks lush compared to what it was two years ago. Do you ever stay there?” McAvoy replied.

“No we used to,” Charles explained, “with my father and sister. It’s occasionally used nowadays by another generation.”

When asked if he was still on his summer holiday, the King replied: “Yes. It is wonderful up here. The midges are horrendous. It’s typical.”

He added that he liked walking because it was “good for the soul,” despite a disappointingly brisk Scottish summer this year.

Before saying goodbye, the monarch issued a warning to the group. “Take care, don’t fall off!” Charles told them.

After the interaction, McAvoy turned to the camera to gush over how “nice” he thought the King was. “Lovely man, had time for us. Nice. I’m annoyed because I didn’t want to care, but that was nice,” he said.

The biker continued: “He’s a nice man. He’s walking when everyone else is driving.

“I’m just perplexed. It’d be one thing to like, see the King with everyone - he was just wandering down the trail on his own.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Scotland in August for their annual summer break at the Balmoral estate, but broke tradition by not staying in the main castle.

The estate was the summer residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who typically stayed there from mid-July until September or October each year. Following her death in September, this year marked Charles’s first summer at the estate without his mother, and his first as monarch.