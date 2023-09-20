King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted by Emmanuel Macron and his wife in Paris

King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed to Paris by Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they kicked off their three-day state visit to France on Wednesday, 20 September.

The King and Queen are visiting Paris and Bordeaux on a trip that had to be rescheduled six months ago due to widespread rioting across the country.

Charles and Camilla met the French president and his wife at the Arc de Triomphe for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath laying.

The King was invited by to symbolically light the monument’s eternal flame in memory of those who died in the First and Second World Wars.