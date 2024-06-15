Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales looked striking in her first public appearance of 2024 at the Trooping the Colour procession, alongside Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

She opted for a dress she was last seen wearing when she attended the King’s coronation in May 2023.

Kate, 42, had announced on Friday that she would be attending the King’s official birthday parade at the weekend, with the event marking her first public appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March and had abdominal surgery in January. Follow The Independent’s live reporting on the Trooping the Colour procession here.

Kate returned to public duties in a striking white dress ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the event on Saturday, Kate wore a bold white Jenny Packham dress with black detail, and a white angled hat by Philip Treacey.

The dress was a simple knee-length white design, with a white and black bow on her right shoulder.

She paired the outfit with white stilettoes and the Irish Guards brooch, a nod to her position as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Princess of Wales, joined by her three children, was wearing Jenny Packham ( AFP via Getty Images )

The hat is from Philip Treacey ( Getty Images )

Kate and her three children travelled to the procession at Horse Guards Parade in the Glass Coach.

The Queen, meanwhile, who was seen waving from a different carriage with the King, was dressed in a pale green silk crepe coat and dress from Anna Valentine, and a hat by Philip Treacy. She accessorised with her Grenadier Guards military brooch, and a pearl necklace.

In a moving statement on Friday, Kate revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate returned to public duties for the first time since Christmas ( REUTERS )

She was supported by her three children ( AFP via Getty Images )

Admitting that she is “not out of the woods yet”, the Princess said she has returned to light duties and helping her three children with their schoolwork when she feels well enough.

Support from the public has made a deep impression on Kate, who said she had been “blown away” by the “kind messages” that had made a “world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times”.

Kate has attended Trooping the Colour every year since marrying Prince William in 2011, except for 2020 and 2021 when the event was scaled back due to the Covid pandemic.

Kate issued a statement on Friday about her battle with cancer ( Getty Images )

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Trooping the Colour parade to honour him on his official birthday ( REUTERS )

The family will watch the ceremony from the balcony of a building overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

Since 10.30am, spectators have been treated to a display of pomp and precision involving more than 1,000 soldiers, 250 military musicians and more than 200 horses.