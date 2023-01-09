Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare is being released this week

In it, the duke continues his wave of allegations against the royal family.

The 416-page book will see Harry telling his story with “raw, unflinching honesty,” publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”,

Spare, which was leaked in Spain before the official release, covers a wide range of subjects, from his fractious relationship with brother William to the struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997.

The royal first announced the lucrative multi-book deal with Penguin Random House in July 2021. Now, ahead of the book’s release, there is speculation about how much money the duke is making from the signing.

While no figure has been officially confirmed, publisher Penguin Random House is rumoured to have paid Harry a $20m (£17m) advance for Spare, the BBC reports.

Meanwhile, ET Canada, has reported that Prince Harry’s book deal consists of four editions, with a $35m-$40m (£28m-33m) price tag.

The Independent has contacted Penguin Random House for comment. The publisher has not yet confirmed how much money Prince Harry has made from the book deal.

Prince Harry is expected to donate proceeds from the book sales to charity, People reports.

The royal announced that a portion of the proceeds would be going to Sentebale, an organisation he founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children affected by HIV in Africa.

“This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” he said in a statement.

In the UK, the book will cost £28 for a hardback, and £20 for the audio.

The memoir accidentally went on sale in Spain last week, ahead of its official release.

Spare covers a range of personal details about Harry’s life and upbringing, revealing the moment he found out his mother, Diana, died, and that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform as fancy dress.

The royal also writes that he killed 25 people during military service in Afghanistan and admits to illegal drug use.