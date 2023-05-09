Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Louis embarked on his first-ever royal engagement while volunteering for the Big Help Out initiative on Monday -- with a little help from his mother.

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted volunteers at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough on 8 May, when they brought along their three children to renovate a Scout hut as part of the Big Help Out – a special bank holiday set aside for volunteering in honour of King Charles III’s coronation.

The family outing marked Prince Louis’ first-ever royal engagement. The five-year-old got his hands dirty shovelling, painting, and eating s’mores.

The royals also appeared to be matching in all-blue outfits for the occasion. Louis was dressed in a light blue polo, navy shorts, and black Adidas trainers, while his mother wore a blue button-up shirt, black belted jeans, and brown ankle boots.

A video posted to Twitter from the event also captured the sweet moment Prince Louis reached for Kate’s hand as the Princess of Wales shook hands with volunteers.

The clip, which was tweeted by user @ChristinsQueens, showed the Waleses leaving the Scout hut after a long day of volunteer work. As Kate held Louis’ hand alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte, she stopped to say goodbye to a seven-year-old royal fan.

“Hi, nice to meet you. What’s your name?” the princess asked the young girl, who revealed that she was in year two.

As she was speaking to the young girl and her mother, Louis could be seen walking up to the gate and grabbing back Kate’s hand. She continued her conversation with the young girl, pointing out that Charlotte is one year above her in year three.

The video received more than 95,000 views on Twitter, as one fan commented: “So sweet.” Another fan noted how tired the family must be after a long coronation weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their three children at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, 6 May. The coronation service took place at Westminster Abbey, where Prince George served as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also seen holding hands inside the Abbey.

The following day, a star-studded coronation concert also captured sweet moments shared between the family. Princess Charlotte appeared excited to see her father on stage, while both the princess and her brother laughed when Muppets characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made a surprise appearance.