Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Princess Kate says George, Charlotte and Louis are making ‘new friends’ at school

The royal children began their first week at Lambrook School last Thursday

Meredith Clark
New York
Thursday 15 September 2022 19:46
Comments

Prince Louis ignores William’s offer to hold his hand as he starts first day of school

As the Prince and Princess of Wales met with mourners at Sandringham House on Thursday, Princess Kate kept her children in mind and shared an update on their new school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first solo outing as the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visited the Norfolk estate to view the sea of floral tributes left in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

While greeting well-wishers outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, Kate spoke about how her three children – Prince Louis, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four – are adjusting to Lambrook School.

“Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends,” said Lydia Bailey, who lives nearby in Heacham, according to People.

The Cambridge siblings began their first week at Lambrook School in Berkshire on Thursday, the same day that their great-grandmother had passed. George, Charlotte, and Louis were reportedly “excited” to all be going to the same school for the first time.

Recommended

Their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, accompanied their three children before the first day of full-term for a 90-minute settling-in session for new pupils and their families.

During the couple’s outing at the Sandringham estate on Thursday, Prince William reportedly opened up to one mourner about how “overwhelmed” he felt by the outpouring of support, while Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.

Prince and Princess of Wales visit floral tributes at Sandringham Estate

(Getty Images)

At one moment, the prince revealed that walking in the Queen’s coffin procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories” of his mother Princess Diana’s death.

On 15 September, Prince William walked alongside his brother, Prince Harry, and his father, King Charles III, during Queen Elizabeth II’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at the House of Parliament, where the queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

The procession reminded many royal watchers of the moment when Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind their mother’s casket almost exactly 25 years ago. Prince William was just 15 years old when Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in 1997 from a car crash in Paris, France.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in