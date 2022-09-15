Prince William and Princess Kate greet well-wishers at Sandringham

Prince William and Princess Kate greeted well-wishers at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk today, 15 September, as they viewed floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourners have adorned the Norwich Gates entrance with flowers and messages of condolence after the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday, 8 September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance at a ceremony in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, as Her late Majesty’s coffin began four days of lying-in-state.

