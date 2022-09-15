Prince William has admitted the “challenging” walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin “brought back a few memories”.

The Prince of Wales was speaking to mourners on Thursday and alluded to his experience 25 years earlier when, as a boy, he followed his mother’s casket on the way to her funeral.

William, the heir to the throne, walked behind his father King Charles III and side by side with his younger brother Prince Harry during yesterday’s solemn procession.

“The walk was challenging,” he told members of the public.

“Brought back a few memories.”

