Prince William and Kate Middleton visit sea of tributes to Queen at Sandringham

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a sea of flowers left for Queen Elizabeth II at the main gates to Sandringham House, as William told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother’s coffin brought back memories of his mother Diana’s funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, stepped out of a dark Range Rover near to the Norwich Gates and took time to read messages on the many tributes.

Thousands of well-wishers gathered behind metal barriers to see the couple, who stayed for almost an hour speaking to people.

