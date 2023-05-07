Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have praised Princess Charlotte for her poise and style at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, and her step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday (6 May).

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was accompanied by her parents and younger brother Prince Louis as they watched Charles and Camilla being crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Many viewers noted a sweet moment between eight-year-old Charlotte and five-year-old Louis, as they held hands behind their parents while waiting to be seated in the Abbey. Meanwhile, Prince George, the eldest of the Waleses’ children, is a Page of Honour for the King.

The young princess wore an ivory silk crepe dress and cape designed by Alexander McQueen and accessorised with a silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece that matches Kate Middleton’s own “tiara”.

The tiaras were also designed by Alexander McQueen and milliner Jess Collett.

On social media, fans gushed over Charlotte’s calm demeanour. She was sat next to Louis and was photographed talking to her younger brother through the order of service.

“Princess Charlotte looks so regal,” one person declared, while another described her as looking “elegant”.

Princess Charlotte’s ivory outfit was made by Alexander McQueen (REUTERS)

“Princess Charlotte is STUNNING! Perfect outfit for her and I love how her headpiece matches Princess Catherine! Charlotte is perfection! And Louis too!” a third wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Louis stole the show once again after he was seen yawning and fidgeting during the early parts of the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey (via REUTERS)

The young prince earned a smile from his mother even as he struggled to sit still. He also stole the hearts of royal fans when he waved to them from inside a carriage during the journey to Westminster Abbey.

Last year, Louis became an internet star during his late great-grandmother’s platinum jubilee celebrations, when he pulled faces while watching the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.