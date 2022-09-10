Experts share tips for coping with Queen’s death: ‘Your feelings are valid’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Experts have shared tips to help the public deal with grief following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, stating it is important for people to know their “feelings are valid”.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

In a statement announcing her death, Buckingham Palace said the Queen had passed away “peacefully” at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The following days have seen an outpouring of grief from members of the public, policy makers, world leaders and celebrities.

Cruse Bereavement Support, the UK’s largest bereavement charity, highlighted that some people may feel surprised by their own grief, given that most members of the public never met the Queen.

However, the charity said people may feel like they knew her due to her immense fame and long reign.

“Most of us don’t remember a time when she wasn’t our Queen, and the recent jubilee celebrations mean we have all been reminded of the central role she has played in the nation’s life,” the organisation said.

It added: “The Queen has been a constant in our lives for so long that sometimes if has felt that she would always be around. However old someone is, their death is always a shock.

“And with someone like our Queen, who has been part of the shared public landscape for so long, not being around can make the world feel like a less safe and certain place. This can make us feel vulnerable.”

Dr Elizabeth Paddock, a psychologist from Nottingham, said the Queen’s passing will be difficult for many as it may also bring up the emotions of a previous loss.

The Queen met with Liz Truss this week (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“It can be a time to think about our own losses,” she said. “Or the fact that it’s another moment in history that a parent or loved one isn’t there with you to experience.”

Paddock noted that grief will vary from one individual to the next but urged people to find a soothing mechanism that works for them, such as spending time with family and friends and seeking their support.

“Setting lists and reminders is important as time passes differently during a period of grief,” Paddock added.

Cruse Bereavement said taking the time “to think about your own memories of the Queen and what she meant to you” may also help people come to terms with their grief.

For those struggling with their feelings, the charity recommends limiting news consumption or taking a break from the news.

“We often feel like staying up to date with sad events can make us feel better. But take a break from news coverage if it is making you feel very sad or anxious,” it said.

The Cruse Bereavement helpline is offering extended hours over the period of national mourning.

If you need support - whether that’s grief for The Queen or because the situation has brought up other difficult feelings for you – you can contact the charity and speak to someone on 0808 808 1677.